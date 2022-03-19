Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 24,354 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of MercadoLibre worth $180,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,185.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,057.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,340.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.