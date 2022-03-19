Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Dollar General worth $211,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $240.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

