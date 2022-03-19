Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,729 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Atlassian worth $54,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $294.73 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

