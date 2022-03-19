Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 35,446 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 35,446 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $138,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

