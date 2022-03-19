Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,088 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,653,826 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

