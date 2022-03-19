Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 730 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of FactSet Research Systems worth $55,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $439.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.33 and a 200 day moving average of $427.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

