Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of Fortinet worth $211,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.32.

Fortinet stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.96 and its 200 day moving average is $317.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

