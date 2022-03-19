Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

