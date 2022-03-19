Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.49 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 130,095 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £14.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.