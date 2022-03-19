Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.49 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 130,095 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £14.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)
Featured Stories
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.