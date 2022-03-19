Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Reaches $265,441.14

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $265,441.14 and approximately $346.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.57 or 1.00034108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.