Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.