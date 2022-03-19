Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

