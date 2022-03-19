NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.60 Million

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report $454.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.90 million. NOW reported sales of $361.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.11 on Friday. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NOW by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

