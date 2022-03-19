NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 10,600,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

