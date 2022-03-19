Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NUGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. NU has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

