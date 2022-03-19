Nyzo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,826.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (NYZO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Nyzo has a market cap of $688,226.55 and $37,826.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.06 or 0.06925554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,827.00 or 1.00058395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

