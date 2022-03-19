O3Swap (O3) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.04 or 0.07004027 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,681.13 or 0.99839774 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00032616 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

