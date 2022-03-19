O3Swap (O3) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.84 or 0.06976204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.37 or 0.99806496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041432 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

