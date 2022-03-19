Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $506.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.07 million and the lowest is $504.90 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

