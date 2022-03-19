Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Position Boosted by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. 2,567,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,326. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

