Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Hits $135.17 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $857.85 million and $135.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

