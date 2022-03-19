Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $410,683.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

