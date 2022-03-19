Offshift Price Reaches $6.42 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and $1.63 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $6.42 or 0.00015274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,057.59 or 1.00051030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00262027 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.