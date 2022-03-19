OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $3.77 on Exchanges

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00009000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00038130 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

