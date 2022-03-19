Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sib LLC

Sib LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 16.1% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sib LLC owned about 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $41,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $328.30 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.25 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

