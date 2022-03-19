OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $657.70 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00011154 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $657.70 million and approximately $415.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00246431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

