Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00008609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00269695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001366 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,328 coins and its circulating supply is 563,012 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.