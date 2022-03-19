Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OMC opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,659,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

