OneLedger (OLT) Hits Market Cap of $8.71 Million

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $8.71 million and $331,524.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00036326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00107454 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,044,041 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

