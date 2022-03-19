Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $39.10 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $454.49 million and approximately $39.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00216576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00382126 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

