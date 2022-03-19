Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Open Lending worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,336,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,516,000 after buying an additional 400,206 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

