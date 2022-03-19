Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.09% of Open Lending worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $221,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Open Lending by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

LPRO stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

