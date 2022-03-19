Orion Protocol Price Up 6.6% This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00007598 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $131.63 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

