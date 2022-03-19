Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,118,048 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90.
About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)
