Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 162,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $263.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

