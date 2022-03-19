Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.72 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
