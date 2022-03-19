Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.72. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,827 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.