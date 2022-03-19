Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.72. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,827 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

