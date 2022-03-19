PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,070 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of PagerDuty worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

PD traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $34.92. 3,130,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

