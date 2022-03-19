PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

PAGS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $61.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

