Pangolin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Pangolin has a market cap of $19.98 million and $1.12 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.37 or 0.06970274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.69 or 0.99822758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,554,957 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

