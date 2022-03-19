Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.05

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.05 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,819,798 shares trading hands.

PANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £931.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £350,000 ($455,136.54).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.