Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $531,278.54

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $531,278.54 and $160,484.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023446 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

