Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

