Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.31. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.