Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $350.09 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

