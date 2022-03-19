Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,653,826. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.