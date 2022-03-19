Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after buying an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 412,405 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

