Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

