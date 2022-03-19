Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

