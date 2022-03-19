Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $51.02 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

